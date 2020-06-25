NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Two cited after graffiti found in Marinette, Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Two people have been cited after graffiti was found on buildings in Menominee, Mich., and Marinette.

Menonmiee Police say a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old man are responsible for the vandalism, which was seen on the North Pier Lighthouse, Jack’s Fresh Market, and Blesch School, as well as businesses along Main Street in Marinette.

Charges are forthcoming, according to authorities.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Thursday. According to officials, he will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard. The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

He will also participate in a recorded town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport JetAir facility. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the upcoming election. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich shared an open letter to the president on the eve of his visit, saying in part, “Our instinct toward hospitality, of course, extends to our president, but I want you to know that it has its limitations. We don’t tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we won’t endorse or ignore divisive and bigoted rhetoric.”

