RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan deputies have confirmed the deaths of two people involved in a head-on collision on Saturday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a multi-vehicle injury incident on State Highway 57 at CTH MM in the Town of Rhine.

Officials said preliminary information indicated that the first crash occurred when a northbound vehicle went left of center and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Deputies confirmed one person from each of these vehicles was fatally injured.

And shortly after this incident, officers shared that two more crashes happened involving vehicles that were approaching the scene of the first crash.

The sheriff’s office has not released further information regarding this incident. Law enforcement stated that this incident is still under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.