GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bridges in Green Bay are expected to close on Monday for bridge rehabilitation which will cause detours in the area.

On Monday, June 19, West Mason Street from Taylor Street to Military Avenue will be closed for Beaver Dam Creek bridge rehabilitation. The closure will remain in place through Tuesday, July 25.

Green Bay officials say that all motorists must use the marked detour route unless they need to access a residence or business from Taylor Street to the bridge or Military Avenue to the bridge.

The detour will take Taylor Street to Shawano Avenue/STH 29 to Military Avenue.

In addition, Chantel Street from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive will also be closed for the Beaver Dam Creek bridge replacement. This closure will be longer, remaining in place through Friday, August 25. Again, no through traffic will be possible.

Access to residences and businesses and Kennedy Elementary School will be maintained.

The City of Green Bay says motorists should anticipate backups, use caution while driving through the work zone, and be encouraged to find alternate routes.

All closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.