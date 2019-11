WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Authorities are searching for the owners of two immature angus cows that were hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on CTH H near Knott Road. Both the driver and the vehicle involved in the accident are OK.

Deputies are hoping to speak with the owner of the deceased cows for more information. Authorities ask those in Winnebago County who are missing their cows to call (920) 236-7300.