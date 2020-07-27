Two Creek Solar Park project hits milestone

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Creeks Solar Park hit a milestone on Monday as its construction is now halfway complete.

The Two Creek Solar Park in Manitowoc County will be the first largest scale solar facility in Wisconsin and is aiming to power more than 33,000 homes in the area.

WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen says, “That will help us achieve completion of this project and help it begin generating electricity for our customers by the end of this year and it is important to note that the Two Creeks Solar Park is an important part of our path to provide a cleaner energy future that is safe, reliable, and affordable.”

The project is said to have started last August with construction crews installing several components throughout the 800-acre facility, including solar panels, steel support structures, solar tracking mechanisms, and electrical equipment.

Now, almost a year later, the project is halfway complete and is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2020.

WPS officials share, “These solar facilities are important pieces of WPS’ plan to provide a cleaner energy future for the communities it serves by reducing carbon emissions, reducing costs to customers and preserving a diverse mix of generation facilities.”

