GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week.

The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.

Closures are expected to begin on Tuesday, September 27 at 6 a.m. and will reopen on September 28 by 5 p.m.

Drivers should use Webster Avenue to Main Street to Baird Street as a detour.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change.