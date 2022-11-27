(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November 8 and 9.

Results of the interdiction included:

176 traffic stops

35 citations issued

243 warning issued

20 K9 deployments

14 Misdemeanor and Felony arrests Arrests included eluding and resisting officers



Authorities say that State Patrol worked in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard Counter Drug Program, and that additional support staff was assigned to the Command Post, which included law enforcement dispatchers, radio technicians, and mission support analysts.

No other information about the interdiction was provided.