Two days after the Presidential Election, some optimism locally

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- On Thursday afternoon, the electoral college votes here still being counted as America and the World wait for the declaration of who has won the Presidency for the next four-years.

Local 5’s Eric Richards headed out to De Pere, to see how voters are feeling two-days after the election with no clear winner announced. “I’m hopeful that everything will get resolved in a timely manner and there won’t be room for dispute,” said one man who did not want to give his name. Kathy Burkland said that she is optimistic that her candidate will move into the White House in January. “I was really anxious, but I have a good feeling today because my guy is going to get in I think,” said Burkland.