TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.

During the incident, it was reported that a firearm was involved and that shots had been fired.

Multiple units from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Mauston Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.

When law enforcement arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female dead inside the residence.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the female was the victim of the homicide, and the male had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The names of the two are not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation but is considered an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public in Juneau County.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released.