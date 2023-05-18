LAMARTINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man are dead after a fatal head-on collision in Fond du Lac County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple emergency calls for a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Highway 23 near Heirich Road in the Town of Lamartine.

Initial information provided by those on the scene indicated that each driver was unconscious and non-responsive.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, immediately responded to the scene. However, upon arrival, both drivers were already dead.

Preliminary investigations reveal that an eastbound passenger vehicle crossed into the centerline and crashed into a westbound vehicle. Witnesses indicate that this eastbound vehicle had previously crossed the centerline once already before coming back into the lane of travel before it crossed again, striking the westbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle was operated by a 19-year-old Rosendale woman, while the westbound vehicle was operated by a 64-year-old Ripon man. Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness statements, deputies say it is believed that the driver of the eastbound vehicle may have been distracted by the use of a cell phone, although this has not been confirmed.

The names of the drivers are being withheld pending family notification. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash, and no additional details will be provided at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.