SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people died after an SUV collided with a semi at the intersection of WIS 32 and County Road J in Sheboygan County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several 911 calls about a semi-tractor trailer that had flipped at an intersection on WIS 32 around 3:30 p.m. on December 7.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 67-year-old from Sheboygan was driving west on County Road J and stopped at the intersection.

Deputies say the Jeep then continued west and reportedly pulled into the path of a semi traveling south on WIS 32. The semi was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Denmark, Wisconsin.

Both the driver and her 37-year-old passenger, also from Sheboygan, died as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

The following agencies assisted at the scene:

  • Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders
  • Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department
  • Johnsonville Fire Department
  • Orange Cross Ambulance
  • Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Sheboygan County Highway Department
  • Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.