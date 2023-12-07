SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people died after an SUV collided with a semi at the intersection of WIS 32 and County Road J in Sheboygan County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several 911 calls about a semi-tractor trailer that had flipped at an intersection on WIS 32 around 3:30 p.m. on December 7.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 67-year-old from Sheboygan was driving west on County Road J and stopped at the intersection.

Deputies say the Jeep then continued west and reportedly pulled into the path of a semi traveling south on WIS 32. The semi was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Denmark, Wisconsin.

Both the driver and her 37-year-old passenger, also from Sheboygan, died as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

The following agencies assisted at the scene:

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders

Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

Johnsonville Fire Department

Orange Cross Ambulance

Wisconsin State Patrol

Sheboygan County Highway Department

Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.