SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people died after an SUV collided with a semi at the intersection of WIS 32 and County Road J in Sheboygan County on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received several 911 calls about a semi-tractor trailer that had flipped at an intersection on WIS 32 around 3:30 p.m. on December 7.
A preliminary investigation showed that a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 67-year-old from Sheboygan was driving west on County Road J and stopped at the intersection.
Deputies say the Jeep then continued west and reportedly pulled into the path of a semi traveling south on WIS 32. The semi was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Denmark, Wisconsin.
Both the driver and her 37-year-old passenger, also from Sheboygan, died as a result of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
The following agencies assisted at the scene:
- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
- Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders
- Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department
- Johnsonville Fire Department
- Orange Cross Ambulance
- Wisconsin State Patrol
- Sheboygan County Highway Department
- Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office
No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.