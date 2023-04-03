HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway in Marathon County after a man came home to find his dad and uncle dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in during the evening of April 2 from a man who came home to find his father and uncle dead inside the home. Deputies responded to the home and found the two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say a gun was found at the scene. A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified.

The identities of the victims were not released. The double shooting happened at a home on Country Road N in the Town of Hull.

The initial investigation has investigations believing the crime was a murder-suicide. There is no threat to the public.

The Marathon County District Attorney’s Office and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office were assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story as more details are provided.