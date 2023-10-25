CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead and five more were left injured following a wrong-way crash early Wednesday morning in Dodge County.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, both the Fond du Lac and Dodge County Dispatch received calls at 2:47 a.m. reporting that a vehicle was going the wrong way on US Highway 151 near State Highway 49 in the Town of Chester.

Law enforcement on the scene said a white box truck had been headed south in the northbound lane on US Highway 151 when it crashed head-on with a Kia. The crash then led to a northbound Chevrolet car hitting the Kia from behind.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old man, and a passenger, a 28-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the Kia were injured and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The Chevrolet had three people inside and all three, the driver and two passengers, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Only one person, the 69-year-old driver from Pennsylvania, was inside the box truck and there is no word on if he had any injuries.

The crash did cause a closure of the northbound lanes on US Highway 151 which officials say has since reopened.

No other information is available at this time and officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office say the incident is under investigation.