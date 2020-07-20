Two dead following Fond du Lac County rollover

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple calls for the crash shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Authorities found an SUV traveling northbound on Highway 41 had drifted off the roadway south of Townline Road near the Town of Frienship. When the vehicle tried to return to the road, it rolled several times before stopping on the highway.

Crews immediately began life-saving measures on a 26-year-old Appleton man and a 40-year-old Georgia man. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified driver, a 26-year-old Appleton man, and a 19-year-old Appleton woman were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was the only occupant wearing their seatbelt.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, but the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Latest Stories