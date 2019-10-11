Two dead following weapons complaint in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident that left two people dead late Thursday night.

At around 10:43 p.m., authorities received a report of a weapons complaint on the 200 block of E. Tennessee Avenue. Officers learned upon further investigation that a man and woman were dead inside the residence.

HAPPENING NOW: Oshkosh police on-scene at a home in the 200 block of E. Tennessee Ave. where one man and one woman were both found dead. Police got a call of a weapons complaint at about 10:43 last night. @WFRVLocal5 pic.twitter.com/ldpBTDhfkh — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 11, 2019

Officials have not released any information on how the two victims died, but they say it was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger. They also say the two adults knew each other. The 200 block of E. Tennessee Ave. is currently closed to traffic as they continue to investigate.

Stick with Local 5 as we’ll bring you the latest on this page.