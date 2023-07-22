ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash near the South Webster Avenue Kwik Trip in Brown County resulted in two dead and four hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, responded to the 2200 block of South Webster Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say that their preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Mercedes, driven by a 21-year-old Green Bay man, was heading northbound on Webster Avenue when it allegedly hit a 2012 Toyota that was turning eastbound onto Allouez Avenue from Webster Avenue.

The 2012 Toyota was being driven by a 28-year-old man from the Green Bay area.

The Mercedes came to a stop in the Kwik Trip parking lot near the fuel pumps and the Toyota came to a stop in the middle of Webster Avenue, deputies noted.

Both the driver of the Toyota and a passenger in the Mercedes were pronounced dead at the scene, while four other people were brought to local hospitals for treatment, one of which is considered to be in critical condition.

It was also noted in the release that a power pole broke off during the crash which caused a power outage in the area, which officials have been working on since the incident.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate and process the scene. Members of the Green Bay Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Highway Department also assisted.

No further details have been provided.