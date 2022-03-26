TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after an incident in Shawano County Friday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened on Friday around 3:55 p.m. when the Shawano County Sheriff’s were called to a residence on Oak Avenue for a domestic disturbance after a woman called 911.

When they arrived, they found a man shot the woman and toward the deputy. The deputy on the scene reportedly exchanged fire with the man and shot the man. The man and woman died at the scene.

No law enforcement was injured during the incident. The deputy from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was placed on administrative leave.

DCI is now leading the investigation.