Two dead, one injured in Waupaca Co. crash

LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon in the Township of Lebanon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on USH 45 near Gielow Road, in the Township of Lebanon.

Officials report an initial investigation determined a northbound vehicle lost control and struck a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle and a passenger in the northbound vehicle were both pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The driver of the northbound was reportedly flown to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Deputies say the crash remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.

