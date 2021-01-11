WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Two dead in Waushara Co. after head-on collision

WAUSHARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The first traffic fatalities of the year in Waushara County were recorded after a head-on collision left two people dead on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Road 21, 1/10 mile east of County Road V.

After further investigation, officials believe the eastbound vehicle was passing a semi when it struck a vehicle heading westbound.

Officers say the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies report a passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

The Coloma Police Department, Waushara County EMS, Coloma Fire and Rescue, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Waushara County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Waushara County Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

