Two dead, one critically injured following two-vehicle crash in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and woman from Shawano are dead and a Wabeno woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Shawano Police say they received a report of a traffic crash shortly before 10:15 a.m. in the area of East Richmond Street and South Airport Drive.

Upon arrival, authorities say two vehicles were found in the ditch. An initial investigation shows a pick-up truck traveling east on Richmond Street failed to stop for a stop sign, striking a passenger car traveling north on Airport Drive.

The driver of the truck, a 76-year-old Wabeno woman, sustained critical injuries and was taken to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano. Police say the woman was later flown to a Fox Valley hospital.

The driver of the car, a 76-year-old Shawano man, and the passenger, a 73-year-old Shawano woman, were announced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation but alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The names of those involved are being withheld until family members can be notified.

