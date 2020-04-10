Two dead, one seriously injured following Dodge County crash

OAK GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead and one seriously injured following a two vehicle crash in the Town of Oak Grove Thursday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy came upon the crash at about 9 p.m. on County Highway W near Hillcrest Road.

Authorities say an initial investigation shows a Chevy Cobalt was traveling eastbound on County Highway W while a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound. The two vehicles then collided in a head-on manner, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 22-year-old man from Juneau was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the passenger, a 24-year-old Juneau woman.

The driver of the Silverado, a 21-year-old Fox Lake man was transported to a Beaver Dam hospital, but was later transported by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.