GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.

Police say that two SUVs were traveling eastbound on US-2 when a westbound semi-truck lost control and began drifting towards the north side of the highway. The semi-truck attempted to correct course by steering towards the south side of the highway, but crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and struck one of the SUVs head-on.

The two occupants of the first SUV, 47-year-old Gerald Weaver and 46-year-old Tara Weaver of Escanaba, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Following the initial crash, the semi-truck and trailer remained in the road and were stuck by the second eastbound SUV.

The second SUV driver, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was pinned inside the vehicle and required extrication to be removed from the vehicle. The man reportedly suffered multiple broken bones in the crash.

Following the second crash, two additional vehicles collided as they attempted to stop. No injuries were sustained in the additional crashes.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crashes.

MSP says that vehicle speed and driving too fast for conditions are considered to be factors in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

Agencies assisting in responding to the incident include troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post and Manistique Outpost, as well as Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers from the St. Ignace Post. Additional agencies included the Delta County Sheriff’s Dept., DNR, Rampart EMS, Manistique EMS, Inwood Township Fire/EMS, Thompson Township Fire, Nahma Township Fire, Garden Township Fire, Gene’s Towing and the Delta County Road Commission.