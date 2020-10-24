Two deaths under investigation in Marinette Co.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two deaths that occurred on Friday evening in the Town of Goodman are under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

According to the DOJ, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the first victim found within a home, while the DCI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a second victim who was the suspect within the death of the first victim found within the home.

Deputies say the incident began just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. when officers responded to reports of a possible homicide and location of a suspect at a home in Goodman.

Upon arrival, officials say they found the first victim, a man, dead within the home and the suspect fleeing the residence by vehicle. Authorities said they followed the suspect as he fled the home.

During the pursuit, deputies said the suspect stopped, exited the car, and pointed a firearm at officers. Law enforcement officers report then having fired on and striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries sustained from the incident.

No law enforcement officers were reported injured during the incident and officials say this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. The involved law enforcement from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The DOJ reports all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

