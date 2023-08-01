WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waushara County report that two individuals died on Saturday after drowning in two separate lakes.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call on Saturday, July 29, at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a 44-year-old man that entered the water from a boat and attempted to swim to shore but did not make it. This was reportedly on Long Lake in the Town of Springwater.

The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the victim dead on the scene, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

Later on Saturday, another call came in for a report of a 37-year-old man that had entered the water from a boat on Silver Lake in the Town of Marion and went under the water, and was not able to be located.

Dive teams entered the water and helped assist in locating the subject. The following day, the victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional details were provided.