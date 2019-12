Video courtesy Tad Dukehart.

DYCKESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people have been displaced following a Monday afternoon house fire in Dyckesville.

New Franken Fire Chief Kevin Tieliens says crews responded to the fire on Bay Wood Court at around 1 p.m.

Crews from the Denmark Fire Department and the Luxemburg Community Fire Department assisted New Franken Fire in battling the blaze.

Chief Tieliens says the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.