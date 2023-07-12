WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The cliché goes, ‘dogs are man’s best friend’, but sometimes all dogs need are each other.

Labrador Retriever mixes Elle and Miranda at the Waushara County Animal Shelter have been inseparable since the shelter found both of them wandering around a field near the facility.

Vice President of the shelter Greg Foster says, “They don’t like to be apart, and if we have one of them out of the kennels and we’re playing with that one, the other one lets us know very loudly that they want to be out playing too.”

Originally, the shelter could only lure Miranda in as Elle was skittish. A few days after shelter staff got Miranda up to speed, Elle followed suit. When the dogs reunited, they did not miss a beat. Foster says despite not knowing the dogs’ back stories, it has not stopped them from being affectionate.

“They will come next to you and snuggle up. They like to get their ears scratched, and they do like the attention. They’re very friendly,” Foster says.

It is a mystery where the dogs came from as they were not microchipped, and no one claimed them within the legal 4-day waiting period. While they originally had ticks when Elle and Miranda were brought in, they now have a clean bill of health and are looking for their forever homes.

Foster says, “I think people, once they see and have time to spend with them, how loving they can be because they need the attention and they like to be close to people. I think it’s important to get them into a home where they got some stability and some familiar surroundings.”

The shelter hopes to have both dogs adopted together.