ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is without a home, and two dogs are dead after a kitchen fire at a residential home on Friday in the Village of Allouez.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, firefighters were sent to a single-story residential home full of smoke shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 1.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with smoke showing, quickly entered the building and extinguished a fire in the kitchen area of the home.

The crews were able to put out the fire within three minutes, and it took about 20 minutes to evacuate the smoke.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the resident. However, two dogs have died due to smoke inhalation.

The fire caused about $65,000 in damages, and the cause remains under investigation.