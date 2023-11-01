MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Manitowoc that officials say appeared to originate in the kitchen has resulted in the death of two dogs, and caused the two occupants of the home to be evaluated at a local hospital.

A release from the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department states that the incident began around 1:15 p.m. on October 31 when it was reported that an appliance fire had spread to the rest of the kitchen at a home in the 1200 block of South 17th Street.

Crews arrived at the home within four minutes of the original call, reportedly finding an ‘active fire with heavy smoke conditions.’ The initial report confirmed that all occupants had safely made it out of the home, with the exception of two family dogs.

While crews worked to put out the fire, additional arriving crews performed a search of the home for the two missing dogs.

Authorities say that both dogs died due to smoke conditions. The two occupants were evaluated at the scene and were later taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The fire is currently under investigation but the release notes that it “appeared to have originated in the kitchen of the first floor.”

The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department was assisted by Manitowoc Police Department along with Manitowoc Public Utilities.

No additional information was provided.