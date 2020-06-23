FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two dogs missing following Winnebago County crash

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two dogs following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Algoma.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of STH 21 and Oakwood Road. The dogs, Teago and Tide, were inside one of the vehicles. Officials say they are lost, scared, and possibly injured somewhere in the area.

Teago is the Bloodhound and Tide is the Chesapeake seen above.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you do see the dogs, do not chase them. Instead, call the owner at 920-290-2323 or 920-236-7300. Authorities are also asking that you do not stop and park on the highway to search for the dog.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society was also out looking for the dogs.

