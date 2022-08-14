CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A family was removed from their home and two dogs died after a house fire in Chilton on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chilton Fire Department, just after 2 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street.

At the time of the initial call, officials said the home was reported as being occupied, however, when crews searched the home no one was found inside the residence.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of the home, where officials have determined that the fire originated.

While the fire was contained to one area of the residence, the entire home did sustain smoke damage, reported officials. No one was reported injured.

Unfortunately, crews have confirmed that two dogs perished due to the amount of smoke in the home.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.