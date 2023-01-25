ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.

Fire crews were sent to the 1400 block of Boyd Street and arrived within four minutes. Firefighters were able to extinguish a stove fire rapidly, reducing the damage to the rest of the house.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, but crews did manage to save two dogs from the house without any health problems.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which is believed to have caused around $20,000 in damage.

No additional details were provided.