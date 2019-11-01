Two eagles to be released by Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, public encouraged to attend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two eagles will be returned to the wild by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.

One eagle was brought to the Sanctuary in July with an injured wing, making it difficult for the eagle to fly.

The second eagle had injuries and was extremely thin. It was brought to the Sanctuary from the Door County area.

The Sanctuary says that based on the feather coloration on their heads, the eagles are believed to be about 2-3 years old.

“After receiving care and medical assistance from the Sanctuary staff and volunteers, they were able to recover and are now ready to be released into the wild.”

The eagles were part of the Sanctuary’s R-PAWS (Rehabilitation Program at the Wildlife Sanctuary) program, which focuses on helping injured wildlife recover and return to the wild.

The public is encouraged to come and watch the release. It will take place near the Big Wheel ride at Bay Beach Amusement Park at 9 a.m. Saturday.