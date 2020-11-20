Two ejected, killed in Oconto County crash

UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after a Friday morning crash in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a one-vehicle crash on Deer Hill Road north of CTH VV in the Town of Underhill.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a lone vehicle overturned in the west ditch.

The vehicle had been traveling south on Deer Hill Road before leaving the road and overturning in the ditch, authorities say.

A 29-year-old Shawano man and an unidentified woman were both ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the incident.