NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Two ejected, killed in Oconto County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after a Friday morning crash in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a one-vehicle crash on Deer Hill Road north of CTH VV in the Town of Underhill.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a lone vehicle overturned in the west ditch.

The vehicle had been traveling south on Deer Hill Road before leaving the road and overturning in the ditch, authorities say.

A 29-year-old Shawano man and an unidentified woman were both ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Here come the Colts