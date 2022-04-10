GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two families are left without a home after a fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages Sunday afternoon.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, they received a call around 4:30 p.m., for a fire at a duplex in the 2900 block of W. Big Bend Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw the attached garage was fully engulfed and was spreading to the attic. The second half of the duplex sustained smoke damage and some damage to the siding.

Strong winds also caused the fire to spread to the garage and attic of the home next door.

Residents of both homes were able to escape. One of the residents that was at home during the fire managed to call first responders.

Fire officials on scene say strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly. The winds also made extinguishing the fire more difficult for firefighters. Most of the responding departments were on scene for several hours, trying to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

The Grand Chute Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, but don’t believe it to be suspicious.

Two families from the duplex are without a home; seven people, including three children and one pet. Officials estimate the damages to the home to be near $200,000.

The Grand Chute Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fires can spread quickly. They say it’s very important to have working smoke detectors.

Other agencies that responded to the fire include: Grand Chute Police

Department, Greenville Fire Department, Town of Neenah Fire Department, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.), We Energies, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team and Red Cross.