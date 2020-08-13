Two firefighters treated for injuries following Chilton Kaytee Products fire

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two firefighters were treated for injuries sustained while battling a fire at Chilton’s Kaytee Products facility.

The Chilton Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a commercial fire alarm via a pull station activation at Kaytee Products in the 600 block of Clay Street. Crews were notified that a fire had been reported in the east end of the facility.

Upon arrival, Chilton Fire crews requested assistance from surrounding fire departments: Brillion, Calumet, Harrison, Hilbert, Kiel, New Holstein, Potter, and Stockbridge.

Authorities say crews were met with heavy smoke and found the fire was contained to process equipment. The sprinkler system was activated and contained the fire, preventing further spread.

Chilton Fire reports that battling the fire proved to be labor-intensive due to the manufacturing process and extension to the equipment involved.

Two firefighters were injured in the process: one suffered an ankle injury while the other was treated for heat exhaustion.

Crews remained on scene until about 5:15 p.m. Chilton Fire says the damage is estimated to be about $75,000.

Further details about the fire have yet to be released.

