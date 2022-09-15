FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning shooting in Fond du Lac caused property damage to two different residences.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on September 15 around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 200 block of 6th Street for reported gunshots. After searching the area, and speaking with multiple people, officers found several handgun casings.

There was reportedly property damage to two residences that came from the gunshots. No injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-906-5555. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.