FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.

The department reports K-9 Handler Officer Matt Burr and his partner Gambo helped. Gambo positively alerted officers during an open-air K-9 sniff that there was something in the vehicle.

Officers said they found 21 individual baggies of suspected fentanyl, suspected “Oxy” pills, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Fond du Lac, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver and 3-Counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

The post stated a 42-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was in the vehicle and officers arrested her for Possession, Felony Bail Jumping, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“Both were held at the Fond du Lac County Jail,” stated officers.