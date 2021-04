FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac High School students earned 1st place at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State in Marketing.

Students Carter Portier and Shandra Schibbelhut have the opportunity to compete at Nationals in Anaheim, after taking 1st place at the competition. The National competition is in June.

Carter and Shandra are both seniors at Fond du Lac High School.