Two former UW Oshkosh executives back in court on felony charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – It’s been several months since former U-W Oshkosh Chancellor Richard Wells and former Vice Chancellor Thomas Sonnleitner have been in court and today’s plea hearing did little to move their case forward.

Wells and Sonnleitner are each facing five felony charges for misconduct while in public office.

State prosecutors say the two men set up illegal business ventures through the U-W Oshkosh Foundation when they were University Chancellor and Vice Chancellor respectively.

Today’s plea hearing resulted in little more than both sides agreeing that the case is in a contested status.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys now have until November, 15th to file all necessary briefs and the judge has set a date of January, 15th of 2020 to hear oral arguments and render a decision.