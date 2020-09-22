FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two found dead during Little Chute welfare check identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have identified the two people found dead during a welfare check in Little Chute.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of W. Elm Drive in Little Chute for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found two adults dead.

The two individuals have been identified as 24-year-old Elizabeth Wagner and 25-year-old Matthew Wagner of Little Chute.

Authorities say preliminary results indicate both parties died of gunshot wounds.

Fox Valley Metro Police say this is still an active investigation and they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews