Two found dead during Little Chute welfare check identified

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have identified the two people found dead during a welfare check in Little Chute.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of W. Elm Drive in Little Chute for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found two adults dead.

The two individuals have been identified as 24-year-old Elizabeth Wagner and 25-year-old Matthew Wagner of Little Chute.

Authorities say preliminary results indicate both parties died of gunshot wounds.

Fox Valley Metro Police say this is still an active investigation and they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

