Two found dead during Little Chute welfare check

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were found dead in a Village of Little Chute home on Monday morning.

Fox Valley Metro Police say they responded to a residence in the 900 block of W. Elm Drive at around 8:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found two dead adults in the residence.

Authorities say the do not believe there is any on-going threat to the community.

Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be a police presence in the area throughout the day.

No other details are available at this time, according to Fox Valley Metro Police.

