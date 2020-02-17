Two found dead following ‘suspicious incident’ in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna Police say two people are dead following a suspicious incident Monday morning.

A release from police say crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Crooks Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. for an incident.

Upon arrival, Kaukauna Police say two people were found dead inside the home with “suspicious injuries.”

Police say this is an active and on-going investigation but the public is not believed to be in danger.

