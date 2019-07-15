UPDATE: Information released on two found dead in De Pere

WEDNESDAY 7/17/19 11:19 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — The De Pere Police Department has released more information about two people found dead in a home in De Pere Sunday evening.

Officials say officers were dispatched to 1245 O’Keefe Court in De Pere to conduct a welfare check around 8:14 p.m. A family member residing elsewhere in Brown County called with concerns for those living at the address.

Upon arrival, officers found a 65-year-old Gerald Linzmeier and 64-year-old female Sharon Linzmeier deceased within one of the bedrooms.

Both the husband and wife had sustained gunshot wounds from a small caliber handgun and were pronounced dead at the scene. The handgun was recovered at the residence.

Police say the investigation revealed this was a murder-suicide.

No other information is being released at this time.

Two found dead in De Pere home

MONDAY 7/15/19 5:30 a.m.

DE PERE, WIS. (WFRV) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in De Pere.

The Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of O’Keefe Court (home pictured below) to conduct a welfare check just after 8:14 Sunday night.

Officials say when officers arrived they found the bodies of two deceased individuals.

De Pere Police do not believe the community faces any danger related to this incident.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending family notifications.

De Pere Police and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate this incident.