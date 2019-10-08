Two found dead in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Grand Chute, were found dead on Monday at around 5:54 p.m.

The Grand Chute Police Department says there were dispatched to an address in the 2000 block of W. Roberts Avenue for a welfare check. When they arrived on scene, the two were found dead.

The public is not believed to be in any danger as police says it appears to be an isolated incident. This investigation is still active and additional information will be released at a later time.