RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two people dead inside a home in northwestern Sheboygan County on Friday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the authorities received an emergency call around 9:15 a.m. on February 24 reporting the death of two people at a residence on Little Elkhart Lake Road in the Town of Rhine.

First responders arrived at the residence and confirmed that two people were dead, the release states.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office along with Elkhart Lake First Responders, Glenbeulah First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance were requested to respond.

While this investigation is ongoing we can share with the public that this incident is contained to this residence and there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the community. We are not identifying the individuals involved in this incident until the family has been properly notified. We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we continue to investigate this incident. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.

