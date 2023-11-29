FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Why send a new Christmas card every year when you can just keep on adding on to the old one?

That’s exactly what two friends have been doing for the last five decades, 54 years to be exact.

“I can’t imagine 54 years going by like this,” said Cora Nelson. “It went so fast.”

Nelson and her friend Susan Ihrig have exchanged the same two Christmas cards each holiday season for the past 54 years. Ihrig told Local Five News that she read an article about people exchanging Christmas cards for multiple years and wanted to try it herself.

She knew Nelson was the perfect person to ask to join her.

“And I said sure, let’s see how long it lasts and lo and behold,” said Nelson.

“I thought it would be fun, something fun to do,” said Ihrig. “We were younger and I said let’s try it and see how long it works.”

Fifty four years later and they’re still exchanging those Christmas cards. They told Local Five News that each time they write down the year and every person who is currently living in their household.

This year, they exchanged the cards in person rather than mailing them to each other.

“This has always been a special card that I enjoy doing,” said Ihrig.

“It’s become a part of my life,” said Nelson.

The women told Local Five News that they think sending cards is more personal than wishing somebody happy holidays over the phone or in a text message.

They said that they hope sharing their story encourages others to send holiday cards to their friends and family members this year.

For them, it’s become a tradition 54 years in the making. A tradition they have no intention of ending anytime soon.

“I just feel happy that we can still do this,” said Ihrig.

The two women said they met because their husbands worked together and said they’ve now been friends for over 60 years.