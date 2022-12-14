MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Milwaukee are investigating a double shooting on Tuesday that left a man and a woman from northeast Wisconsin hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the incident occurred on December 13 around 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North Water Street.

Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Milwaukee states that a 35-year-old Keshena man was shot 10 times, and a 19-year-old Green Bay woman was shot 5 times, in what is being described as a ‘road rage incident.’

The victims reportedly then drove themselves to Milwaukee Police District 1 and were later taken to Froedtert Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

WDJT also reports that officers focused on a silver Chevy four-door sedan with Menominee tribe license plates that was parked on State Street between 8th and James Lovell, directly outside MPD headquarters.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story when new information is made available.