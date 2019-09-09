Two from Oconto, one from Minn. sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin says three – two from Oconto – have been charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Gregory Ives, 41, of Mounds View, Minn. has been sentenced to ten years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Benjamin McNamara, 33, of Oconto, faces ten years in prison and ten years of supervised release.

Kristine Olson, 32, of Oconto, has been sentenced to six years in prison followed by six years of supervised release.

Court documents show the Oconto County Sheriff Narcotics Investigators met with informants between June and September 2018 who advised that Olson was selling methamphetamine in Oconto County and surrounding areas.

In September, officials reportedly tracked down Olson and McNamara as they traveled to Minnesota where they had been purchasing multiple ounce quantities of methamphetamine from Ives.

On September 27, 2018, officials stopped the two in their vehicle after returning from Minnesota.

Court documents show a search of their car revealed a bag containing 212 grams of methamphetamine – later tested to be approximately 98% pure and 11 separate baggies containing 44 grams of methamphetamine.

Ives was later arrested for selling the methamphetamine to Olson and McNamara.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Wisconsin State Patrol.