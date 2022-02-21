WINONA, Minn. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota is facing multiple charges, including his fourth DWI, after he reportedly drove the wrong way on a highway and hit a vehicle that was driven by a person from Oshkosh.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Feb. 19 around 1 a.m., a Chevy Silverado was going northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Chevy then hit a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43.

The driver of the Chevy was 35-year-old Adam Anderson was taken into custody and Winona County Detention Center records say he was charged with DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired and Criminal Vehicular Operation; Bodily Harm.

Anderson did not have any injuries from the incident.

Photo Courtesy of Winona County Jail

The Toyota had a total of three people in the vehicle. Those three were:

Driver 21-year-old Nicholas Lemmerond – Oshkosh

Passengers 22-year-old Natalie Carlson – Oshkosh 20-year-old Hannah Goman – Stevens Point



Authorities say that Goman died from the incident while both Carlson and Lemmerond had non-life-threatening injuries. Goman was a student at Winona State University who was studying Social Work.

The university sent out a statement saying that there is no safety concern for the campus community and counseling and support services were being made available. Winona State University says Goman was 21-years-old while the Minnesota State Patrol says she was 20-years-old.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.