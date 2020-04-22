Two garages considered total losses following Sheboygan County fire

Closings
WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two garages were deemed total losses following an overnight fire in Sheboygan County.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the Emergency Communication Center received a report just before 2 a.m. of a fire inside a detached garage in the 6600 block of State Highway 28 in the Town of Wilson.

Authorities says the attached garage and a second garage were a total loss.

Nobody was injured during the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Crews from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Wilson Fire, Kohler Fire, City of Sheboygan Falls Fire, Oostburg Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire., City of Sheboygan Falls Fire, Haven Fire, City of Sheboygan Fire, Medical Units Town of Wilson First Responders and Orange Cross Medic 4, and the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

